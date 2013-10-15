Good Tuesday morning NE Ohio: Increasing Cloudiness. HIGH 73 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Good Tuesday morning NE Ohio: Increasing Cloudiness. HIGH 73

TODAY:  Increasing Cloudiness. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Showers Developing.  LOW: 62

TOMORROW: Occasional Showers.  HIGH: 67

Click for the latest forecast and real time traffic.

19 Action News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of 19 Action News. Also join us on Facebook to become a 19 Action News Facebook Weather Watcher.

Severe weather text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form.  You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Powered by Frankly