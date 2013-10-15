Catholic priest accused of trying to pay for sex pleads not guilty

Police say 68-year-old James McGonegal, priest of St. Ignatius of Antioch Church on Lorain Ave, was released from the Cleveland City Jail after posting bond.

Priest of St. Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church is out on bond

Statement from the Diocese of Cleveland The status of Fr. James McGonegal is under review. Fr McGonegal has stepped away from his duties at St. Ignatius of Antioch Parish to attend to his personal

A Cleveland pastor accused of trying to pay for sex was in court on Tuesday morning.

Father James McGonegal, a priest of St. Ignatius of Antioch Church on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland, is charged with one count of soliciting sex after testing positive for HIV.

Father McGonegal pleaded not guilty to the charge, and remains free on bond.

McGonegal, 68, is currently on leave amid the allegations he tried to pay $50 to an undercover park ranger for sex last week at Edgewater Park.

The Cleveland Diocese issued a short statement saying, "The Diocese has a practice of cooperating with civil authorities in these kinds of matters and will do in this matter."

