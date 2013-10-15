Deadly Chase: 64 patrol officers found guilty of breaking policy, suspended

Cleveland Police Chief McGrath announced results of disciplinary hearings for patrol officers involved in the deadly November police pursuit on Tuesday morning.

The update did not include the review of any criminal charges. The deadly force incident is still under review by the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

According to Chief McGrath, 64 patrol officers were found guilty of breaking policy. No one will be fired, and the longest suspension will be 10 days. 19 Action News has learned some officers were cleared.

The names of the officers charged and found guilty of administrative rule violations will not be released until the officers are served with charging letters.

One Cleveland police supervisor has already been fired for what's described as "egregious" actions during the deadly pursuit. A total of 46 supervisors were working the night of the chase. Two supervisors have also been demoted and nine others suspended anywhere from one to 30 days.

On November 29, 2012, police chased a car with two people from Cleveland to East Cleveland. Officers first saw the car speeding and heard what appeared to be a gunshot coming from it. The driver refused to stop, and officers reported seeing a weapon in the car, but no gun was ever found. The 28-minute chase ended with officers firing 137 shots into the car, killing the driver, Timothy Russell and the passenger, Malissa Williams.

The breakdown of discipline is listed below:

64 Officers Disciplined 63 Officers Suspended 1 Officer Received a Written Warning

1 Day 27 1 Day + 1 Day for Previous Discipline Held in Abeyance 1 1 Day + Letter of Reinstruction 2 1 Day + Written Warning 1 10 Days 4 2 Days 1 3 Days 1 3 Days, 1 Day Held in Abeyance 12 4 Days 1 5 Days 10 6 Days 2 8 hours 1 Dismissed 3 Letter of Reinstruction 7 Written Warning 1

