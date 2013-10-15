Geauga County wife says she killed husband after he hit her with a pan

Geauga County Sheriff's Deputies say a woman fatally shot her husband in Thompson last Friday.

19 Action News has learned the couple is in their late 50s.

The wife Rita Greifenstein is charged with voluntary manslaughter. She called police after the shooting and told the operator her husband hit her with a pan and she shot him.

She says she was hit in the head several times. Investigators say it did appear that Greifenstein did have a wound on her head that could have been caused by being hit by a pan.

Peter Greifenstein was shot once in the chest.

Geuaga County Sheriff's deputies say they had been to the couple's home before.