$10K bond for man accused of running Bedord brothel

A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted James Walsh on 15 felony counts for running a brothel in the Bedford office building that he owns.

The man accused of running a brothel in the Bedford office building he owns was in court on Tuesday morning.

James Walsh, 71, pleaded not guilty to six counts of promoting prostitution and nine counts of money laundering. His bond was set at $10K.

The indictment charges that Walsh operated a house of prostitution on the third floor of the Walsh Professional Building at 466 Northfield Road in Bedford and that he supervised a staff of women who provided a menu of services ranging from nude massages to sex acts.

The Prosecutors Office stated that extensive financial records seized by investigators executing search warrants on September 30 indicate that Walsh's operation has employed numerous women this year who serviced hundreds of clients.

Customers of what was known as "Studio 54" were required to sign a waiver that they were not undercover police officers, and some men used credit cards to pay for their bills.

Investigators are evaluating the names of everyone in the records.

Walsh is due back in court on October 24.

