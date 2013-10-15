Neighbor finds missing cat specially trained to help young children

He's not your average cat, Wags is a cat who helps train service dogs for special needs children, but now he's missing.

A missing cat who helps train service dogs for special needs children has been found.

Wags the cat was found by a neighbor around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday after accidentally getting out of a house on Center Street in Berea right on the edge of Baldwin Wallace University's southern campus. Wags is in good condition and has been reunited with his family.

Wags helps train dogs to assist children with disabilities by helping the pups to learn to leave cats alone, something that comes in handy for families with multiple pets.

