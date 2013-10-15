Stolen license plate leads to police pursuit in Westlake, officer hurt

Just before 1 a.m. on Monday, a Westlake officer signaled the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier to stop after the cop noted the license plate belonged on a stolen Ford truck.

The driver dropped off a 37-year-old homeless woman on Clague Road near the CWD plant, then fled westbound on Sperry Drive and onto I-90 westbound into Avon. Avon and Avon Lake PDs were notified of the pursuit; it is believed that the suspect drove over Avon PD's spike strips while fleeing on I-90.

The suspect's speeds fluctuated 45-85mph during the police chase.

The driver finally exited at Rt. 83 and drove down a dead end section of Center Road, then into a backyard and finally into a ditch. The driver fled on foot, but was caught shortly thereafter by an Avon Lake police officer. He gave a false name, but was identified through Rocky River PD's mobile fingerprint scanner as John Sutton, 47, of Cleveland. The car had been lent to him by the owner on October 11 on the condition it be returned that day.

Sutton has warrants from Cuyahoga County and Rocky River. He will be charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (crack pipe), mis-ID, resisting arrest, RSP-license plate, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, felony fleeing and a number of traffic offenses.

The Westlake officer suffered a leg injury while chasing Sutton on foot. He was treated at St. John Medical Center and released.

The woman, identified as Rhonda Roberts, has a warrant from Franklin County for possession of drugs.

Both Sutton and Roberts are in the Westlake City Jail.

