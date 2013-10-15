Supervisors involved in deadly police chase still fighting punishment

The city just announced discipline for patrol officers in the November deadly Cleveland police chase, as already disciplined supervisors continue to appeal their punishment.

The Head of the Supervisors Union tells 19 Action News the supervisors had their grievances turned down by the city, so they are now taking their cases to arbitrators.

In June, one police sergeant was fired, two supervisors were demoted and others were suspended for their role in the fatal chase. They are all fighting their punishment.

Brian Betley, President of the FOP, says arbitrators have been selected for the cases. The next step is to select dates for hearings, but it could still be months before any final decision are issued.

Last November, dozens of police cars chased Timothy Russell across town and into East Cleveland. Officers first saw the car speeding and heard what appeared to be a gunshot coming from it. The driver refused to stop, and officers reported seeing a weapon in the car, but no gun was ever found. Police ultimately killed Russell and his passenger, Malissa Williams.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.