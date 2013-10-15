WATCH LIVE: Source: No patrol officers involved in deadly police chase will be fired

WATCH IT LIVE AT 11AM: Cleveland Police Chief McGrath will announce results of disciplinary hearings for patrol officers involved in the deadly police pursuit this morning at 11 a.m.

Multiple sources tell Reporter Ed Gallek that no patrol officers will be fired. Instead, they will be suspended.

One Cleveland police supervisor has already been fired for what's described as "egregious" actions during the deadly pursuit. A total of 46 supervisors were working the night of the chase. Two supervisors have been demoted and nine others suspended anywhere from one to 30 days.

On November 29, 2012, police chased a car with two people from Cleveland to East Cleveland. Officers first saw the car speeding and heard what appeared to be a gunshot coming from it. The driver refused to stop, and officers reported seeing a weapon in the car, but no gun was ever found. The 28-minute chase ended with officers firing 137 shots into the car, killing the driver, Timothy Russell and the passenger, Malissa Williams.

