Warm and Cloudy, Punishment for Deadly Police Chase, Wife Kills Husband

TODAY: Increasing Cloudiness. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Showers Developing. LOW: 62

TOMORROW: Occasional Showers. HIGH: 67

Cleveland Police Chief McGrath will announce results of disciplinary hearings for patrol officers involved in the deadly November 29 pursuit this morning at 11 a.m. On November 29, 2012, police chased a car with two people from Cleveland to East Cleveland. Officers first saw the car speeding and heard what appeared to be a gunshot coming from it. The driver refused to stop, and officers reported seeing a weapon in the car, but no gun was ever found. The 28-minute chase ended with officers firing 137 shots into the car, killing the driver, Timothy Russell and the passenger, Malissa Williams. Watch LIVE on-line at 11am!

Geauga County Sheriff's Deputies say a woman fatally shot her husband in Thompson last Friday. 19 Action News has learned the couple is in their late 50s. More information will be released at a 1:30pm news conference. Check back for details

Click for the latest on your forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the 19 Action News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

19 Action News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of 19 Action News. Also join us on Facebook to become a 19 Action News Facebook Weather Watcher.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. TextHELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.





Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager