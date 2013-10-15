Murder suspect arrested on Cleveland's east side

A man wanted for murder in the city of Cleveland was arrested on the city's east side over the weekend.

On Sunday October 13 at 5 p.m., the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF), with assistance from the Cleveland Police, arrested fugitive Carvon Catron, 28.

Catron was wanted by the Cleveland Police for murder. It is alleged that on July 29, Catron was involved in a shootout with his brother, John Catron, over a female friend. The fire fight took place near the 10500 block of Columbia Avenue in Cleveland. During the exchange of gunfire an innocent bystander was shot and killed. John Catron was arrested by the NOVFTF in early August for his role in the murder. The NOVFTF continued the hunt for Carvon Catron.

On Sunday, task force officers were conducting surveillance near E. 105th Street and Kimberly Avenue in Cleveland, attempting to locate Catron. At around 4:45 p.m., Catron was observed entering a business. The NOVFTF called in the Cleveland Police for assistance and all officers then moved in to arrest Catron. Catron noticed law enforcement approaching and attempted to flee out of the back of the business. When Catron saw that the building was surrounded, he then gave up without incident. A small amount of crack cocaine was found on Catron and he was transported to the Cleveland Police Central Processing Unit.

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said, "Violent offenders need to know that the NOVFTF will stop at nothing to bring fugitives to justice. Great work by the Task Force and the Cleveland Police Department."