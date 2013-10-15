PHOTOS: Robber passes note to teller at Garfield Heights bank

The US Bank on Turney Road in Garfield Heights was robbed around 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The suspect passed a note to the teller indicating a bank robbery, and the teller did as instructed. No weapon was seen or implied, and no one was injured.

The suspect then fled the bank on foot.

The subject is described as a white male, approximately in his mid 40's, medium build, short light brown hair, handlebar style mustache, with "pop marked" scarring on face. He was wearing a long sleeved maroon polo, light colored blue jeans and white running shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding the possible identity of the suspect in this robbery is encouraged to call the Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and apprehension of this individual.

