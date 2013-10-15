Crews digging up East 9th - again

It was exactly a month ago on Friday, September 13 that 19 Action News reported the rebuilding of East 9th Street was done.

On Monday, October 14, 19 Action News caught crews tearing up the road in front of Progressive Field.

The work is to repair a vault. In short, repair of a concrete conduct that carries steam to downtown businesses.

A Thermal Energy spokesperson tells Reporter Paul Orlousky that a leak in the steam vault is being fixed and should be done by the end of the week. He theorized that the road work may have caused the damage, and was checking into it. Thermal runs two imaging tests a year on all its lines.

All of this comes after detours, delays and even a complete closure of East 9th Street for nearly a week to get the job done. Indians fans, concert goers and others waited and waited.

