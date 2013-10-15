Verdict in deadly shooting at Cleveland Heights IHOP

Nadia Williams died Saturday at a Cleveland Heights IHOP after being struck in the head by a bullet from security guard Gary Williams 9 mm handgun.

22 year old Natosha Williams will never forget the Saturday night she saw her 25 year old sister Nadia Williams shot in the head by an IHOP security guard's handgun.

Friends of IHOP shooting victim charged in her death speak out

A jury reached a verdict Tuesday afternoon in the trial for Rachella Womack, 20. Womack was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for her involvement in the shooting death of her friend at an IHOP.

Womack, Sharon Moore, 24, and the victim, 25-year-old Nadia Williams, all of Cleveland, created a disturbance inside the International House of Pancakes located at 3452 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights on March 30, 2013.

The suspects were subsequently asked to leave the premises.





As they reached the final exit door, a physical confrontation ensued and the security guard's weapon discharged, killing Williams.





The second suspect, Moore, has already pled guilty and will be sentenced Nov. 7.





The second suspect, Moore, has already pled guilty and will be sentenced Nov. 7.

