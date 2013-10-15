NFL reviewing Suh's hit on Brandon Weeden

Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh got through Sunday's game against the Browns without any personal foul penalties, but that doesn't mean he's in the clear as far as the league office is concerned.

An NFL.com video shot inside the league's officiating command center on Sunday reveals that NFL head of officiating Dean Blandino was concerned enough about a hit that Suh put on Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden that he instructed his staff to give it further review this week.

On the play in question, Suh was rushing and hit Weeden just after Weeden threw the ball. The hit wasn't flagged, Suh didn't make contact with Weeden's head and it didn't look particularly dirty, but Blandino said Suh "lowered his head" and that the league office would need to look at it more this week as a "potential helmet to the body."

After multiple high-profile incidents, Suh is a marked man. The NFL will monitor all of his hits closely, even the ones that aren't flagged.

