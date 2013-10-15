The Bourn Procedure, Indians OF goes under the knife

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Indians today announced CF Michael Bourn underwent minor surgery on his left hamstring today in Dallas, TX. The procedure was performed in Dallas by Dr. Dan Cooper.

Bourn originally suffered the injury on a second base steal attempt in the 9th inning of the final game of the regular season in Cleveland's AL Wildcard-clinching 5-1 win at Minnesota (Sept. 29). He started and finished the AL WildCard Game three days later vs. Tampa Bay (Oct 2). This morning Cooper performed a distal hamstring debridement where the tendon attaches behind Bourn's left knee. Michael will start rehabilitation this week at his home in Houston and will begin his normal off-season training program in 4-to-6 weeks.