Government Shutdown Protest, Held Captive Law, Oreo Addiction

Good Wednesday morning Northeast Ohio.



Working with no paycheck? Federal workers here in Northeast Ohio are showing their frustration over the government shutdown. We're live this morning with the latest on a planned protest.

There's a new push this morning to help the three Cleveland women held captive for years. Our Shannon Davidson is live with a look at a proposed law to help after their time in Ariel Castro's "house of horror."

Seen any good movies lately? Where you sit in the theater could say a lot about your personality! We'll break down the seating chart for you.

If you're like many chocolate lovers, you may already have an Oreo addiction! Find out why there might be some truth to that theory!

