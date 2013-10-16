Early morning accident snarls traffic on I-71 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Early morning accident snarls traffic on I-71

Gridlock on I-71 in Cleveland Gridlock on I-71 in Cleveland

An early morning accident snarled traffic on I-71NB on Wednesday.

The three-car crash happened around 6:15 a.m. along I-71NB - traffic was gridlocked before and at the I-490 exit for hours.

No word on any injuries at this time.

