UPDATE: Students evacuated from Olmsted Falls High School after bomb scare

Police and fire are at the scene of Olmsted Falls High School on Bagley Road because of an early morning bomb scare.

Emergency crews responded just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The high school students have been evacuated to the middle school. Parents may pick them up there. Only the high school will be closed on Wednesday while officials investigate.

Officials plan to release more details at an 11 a.m. news conference.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.