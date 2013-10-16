Florida man killed in Portage County hunting accident

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and the Kent Police Department are investigating the hunting death of a Florida man.

On October 14, Donald Pigg, 56, was hunting in Portage County when he reportedly was involved in a hunting accident, suffering a gunshot wound.

The Beverly Hills, Florida man was transported to Akron City Hospital where he underwent surgery and was later pronounced dead at 1:13 am on October 16.

