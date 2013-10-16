Bomb Scare at Olmsted Falls HS, Getting Cooler, Unemployment Fraud Punishments

Police and fire are at the scene of Olmsted Falls High School on Bagley Road because of an early morning bomb scare. Emergency crews responded just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday. The high school students have been evacuated to the middle school. Parents may pick them up there. Only the high school will be closed on Wednesday while officials investigate. Officials plan to release more details at an 11 a.m. news conference.

TODAY: Morning showers ending then variable skies with the risk of a stray P.M. shower. HIGH: 69 TONIGHT: Considerable Cloudiness. LOW: 47

Starting on Oct. 21, new penalties will take effect for unemployment claimants who commit fraud and for employers whose inaction leads to benefits being paid in error. Already, claimants who commit fraud are required to repay amounts they weren't entitled to and forgo benefits for a period of time. In the most egregious cases, claimants may face criminal charges. Now, because of a new law passed in June, they also will be fined 25 percent of the total amount collected fraudulently. "Ohio wants to send a clear message to claimants who are considering fraud: Don't do it," said Michael Colbert, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS). "We have state-of-the-art fraud detection tools, and we will catch you. When we do, the penalties are substantial." In addition, the law requires ODJFS to charge employers who repeatedly fail to respond to requests for information about an unemployment compensation claimant. To be eligible for unemployment compensation, individuals must have lost their jobs through no fault of their own.

Police in Maryland arrested a suspect who allegedly tried to carjack the mother of baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken, Jr. The incident occurred on Tuesday outside of a bank in Aberdeen, MD, north of Baltimore. Police say a man with a handgun approached 75-year-old Violet Ripken and demanded her car. Ripken pressed the panic button her key ring, setting off the car's alarm and scaring the man away. He was later captured by police. Violet Ripken was not hurt. This is the second incident in just the last year involving Violet Ripken. Last July, she was abducted by gunpoint from her home, forced into her care and held against her will for nearly 24 hours. She was later discovered unharmed. No one has been arrested in that case.

Click for the latest on your forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

You can stay informed by downloading the 19 Action News app. The free app is available for Blackberry, Android, iPhone and iPad devices. If you don't have a smartphone but would still like to stay informed, just log onto our mobile site at m.woio.com from your phone's browser.

19 Action News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of 19 Action News. Also join us on Facebook to become a 19 Action News Facebook Weather Watcher.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.





Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager