Tina Smart's Dumb Decision: Streetsboro woman with 5 Prior DUIs arrested again

STREETSBORO, OH (WOIO) -

A Streetsboro woman who police said has five prior OVI arrests was arrested again Monday afternoon.

Around 5:30 p.m., Ofc. Stan Siedlecki saw a vehicle on Frost Rd. crossing both the center line and the white line multiple times.

Ofc. Siedlecki pulled the car over and eventually arrested the driver, Tina Smart, of Streetsboro for OVI. She blew nearly five times the "legal limit."

Cops say Ms. Smart has been arrested for OVI five times in the past 20 years, which made this a felony offense.

