Bus VS. car crash has fiery ending

Picture taken from inside the school bus right after the accident (Source: Action News Viewer)

A car caught fire Wednesday morning after hitting a school bus.

It happened around 11 a.m. at W. 220th and Hillsdale in Fairview Park.

Police say the bus was taking kids from the Polaris Career Center in Middleburg Heights back to Fairview High School when the accident occurred.

No injuries were reported.





Students were transported to the high school on an alternate bus.

Police are investigating.

