Cleveland cop body camera's closer to becoming a reality

19 Action News Reporter Ed Gallek has learned Cleveland Police now have 32 body cameras.

19 Action News Reporter Ed Gallek has learned Cleveland Police now have 32 body cameras.

19 Action News has learned the city of Cleveland will spend nearly $2.5 million to buy body cameras for police officers.

19 Action News has learned the city of Cleveland will spend nearly $2.5 million to buy body cameras for police officers.

Cleveland City Council members have taken the first big step in getting cameras police officers will wear on their bodies during patrol.

Council's public safety committee approved specifications so the city can now collect bids to buy the cameras.

The city has committed to spending $800,000 for three years. The cameras are likely to cost several hundred dollars each.

The Safety Director predicts they will actually be on the street by the middle of next year.

Community activists have long complained that Cleveland police record very little of their activities with patrol car cameras.

The body cameras will allow people exactly what happens when officers are driving or at a scene.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.