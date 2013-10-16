Auxiliary Police Officer hit by car while directing traffic - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Auxiliary Police Officer hit by car while directing traffic

MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) -

Maple Heights Police Officers are questioning the driver who struck one of their Auxiliary Police Officers. 

The accident happened Wednesday around 7:43 a.m. on Lee Road, just north of Broadway Avenue.

The officer was directing traffic when he was hit by the car. He is being treated at a local hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call Maple Heights Police at (216) 587-9644.

