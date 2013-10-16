Ohio HB 197 receives more support

HB 197 is on its way to becoming law.

The bill passed its first committee vote Wednesday. It now moves to the full house floor for a vote. No date for that vote has been scheduled yet.

Backed by State Representative John Barnes from Cleveland, Ohio House Bill 197 was created initially to help Michelle Knight, Gina DeJesus and Amanda Berry.

Under House Bill 197, anyone held against their will for eight years or more, will get $25,000 for every year held in captivity, free tuition room and board at any state school, and free health care, in the form of medicaid, for life.

The money would come from the Ohio Victims of Crime fund. That fund is built with court fees, fines and costs -- meaning no direct taxpayer money.

