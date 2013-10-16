Morning show radio host pleads in court

A syndicated radio show host was arrested early Friday morning and is now locked up at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

He's known for his crazy stunts but "Shane French" a.k.a Rover of "Rover's Morning Glory" latest stunt landed the popular WMMS radio host in hot water.

Rover, still behind bars after July 4th arrest

Morning radio personality Shane French, aka Rover, has been indicted on 13 charges for an incident that happened over the July 4th holiday weekend on Cleveland's Whiskey Island.French has been indicted

Syndicated morning radio personality Shane French, known to Clevelanders as "Rover", was arraigned Tuesday on 13 felony charges stemming from a July 4, 2013 incident at Whiskey Island.

Police say Rover was drunk, pushed an officer and and shot of fireworks at another officer.

French has been indicted for inducing panic, assault, resisting arrest, vandalism, criminal damaging and more.

He pled not guilty and his $5,000 bond was continued.

Toomey, his sidekick from Rover's Morning Glory who was with him the night of the incident, was also in court and pled not guilty as well.

