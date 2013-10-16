Morning show radio host pleads in court - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Morning show radio host pleads in court

Rover (SOURCE: Roverradio.com) Rover (SOURCE: Roverradio.com)
Rover and Toomey in court Rover and Toomey in court

Syndicated morning radio personality Shane French, known to Clevelanders as "Rover", was arraigned Tuesday on 13 felony charges stemming from a July 4, 2013 incident at Whiskey Island.

Police say Rover was drunk, pushed an officer and and shot of fireworks at another officer.

French has been indicted for inducing panic, assault, resisting arrest, vandalism, criminal damaging and more.

He pled not guilty and his $5,000 bond was continued.

Toomey, his sidekick from Rover's Morning Glory who was with him the night of the incident, was also in court and pled not guilty as well.

Copyright 2013 woio. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly