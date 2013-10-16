Special mass and tree dedication for a murdered Cleveland Police Officer

A special mass Wednesday morning at St. Ignatius High School to remember murdered Cleveland Police Officer Wayne Leon.

Officer Leon was a 1986 graduate of St. Ignatius. He was shot to death in the line of duty in 2000.

After the church service there was a ceremony in the school's courtyard, where a tree was dedicated and blessed along with a marker for all safety force member from the school.

"It touches my heart deeply to have this here in honor of Wayne but it's also important to highlight that there are so many safety force members that go out and to this every day knowing what can happen to them," said Grace Leon, Wayne's widow. "A piece of Wayne is in these walls some of the teachers that taught my husband are teaching my sons."