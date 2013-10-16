Final goodbyes for Army Specialist Angel Luis Lopez

Part of Cleveland stood still Wednesday out of respect for Angel Lopez who gave up his life for our freedom.

The procession seemed unreal, part of Detroit Avenue shut down, under a solemn air -- strangers brought together by a mutual respect.

US Army Specialist Angel Lopez was killed October 5, 2013 in Afghanistan while serving his country.

"I did not know the deceased but were here to pay our respect," said a Cleveland resident.

Angel Lopez grew up in Cleveland and leaves behind a huge extended family along with a wife and two kids and an even larger military family.

"We're here to support the family and to honor his service," said another Cleveland resident.

The partial government shut down, meantime, has added undue stress to the Lopez family when it denied death benefits to fallen soldiers September 30th but they were restored in early October.

"They are there to serve us and they are not doing a good job when these kinds of issues crop up," complained a Clevelander.

In lieu of flowers family suggest donations to Angel Lopez Children fund at USAA Bank of Texas P.O. Box 659532 San Antonio, Texas 78265

