NCAA chooses Playoff Selection Committee

The College Football Playoff selection committee has finally been announced. Some are big names, others are not. The 13 members are former NFL quarterbacks Pat Haden, Archie Manning and Oliver Luck, former coaches Tom Osborne, Barry Alvarez and Tyrone Willingham. Mike Gould, Tom Jernstedt, Dan Radakovich, Mike Tranghese and Steve Wieberg are also on the list. However, the biggest name unquestionably is the lone female -- former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

"Condi definitely earned her spot on this committee," College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock said. "She knows this game, she is a student of this game. ... Obviously, part of this is going to be the ability to make judgments under scrutiny, and Condi has that."

The committee will meet four times during the college football season and release rankings every other week starting in mid-October.

This is the final season where only two teams will play for the National Championship. Next season the field will expand to four team playoff.