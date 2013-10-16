MetroHealth Comprehensive Breast Center Opens

The MetroHealth System has created the Comprehensive Breast Center, that is now open, at the West 150th Street Health Center to offer all aspects of breast health in one building, simplifying the process for patients and alleviating stress.

The Comprehensive Breast Center delivers personal, specialized care from a multi-disciplinary team including members of the Departments of Radiology, Surgery and Oncology. Nationally-recognized expert physicians along with patient navigators help ease the experience.

The technology investment in this center includes the latest 3D technology - the only system-wide use of this technology in Northeast Ohio - allowing for enhanced diagnostic capabilities. This translates into earlier detection and diagnosis of cancer, more treatment options for affected patients and greater opportunity for improved long-term outcomes.

"Breast health is a serious concern for all women as the second leading cause of cancer death in America," said Natalie Joseph, MD, Medical Director of the MetroHealth Comprehensive Breast Center. "We know that early detection is the best prevention. This new breast center will have advanced technology like 3D mammogram and a caring, skilled staff that can perform innovative, minimally invasive procedures and complex cancer surgeries."

Services include

· Digital mammography

· 3D mammography-Breast Tomosynthesis

· Breast ultrasound

· Minimally invasive breast procedures

· Diagnostic and selected therapeutic techniques for benign disease

· On-site surgical and cancer services

· Certified Breast Health Patient Navigator

