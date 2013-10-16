Layala Homer found safe in Sheffield Village - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Missing elderly woman found safe in Sheffield Village

LORAIN COUNTY, OH

Police have found a missing elderly woman in Lorain County.

Layala Homer, 86, was found safe on Thursday morning in Sheffield Village.

Officials were concerned because Home suffers from Dementia.

