North Olmsted: Police injured after chase

NORTH OLMSTED, OH (WOIO) -

A North Olmsted police officer suffered minor injuries after a police chase Wednesday night.

According to police, the chase began after the suspect made a traffic violation.

The chase went on through several cities before the officer's car was struck by another car outside Victoria Plaza located at 26101 Country Blvd.

Police say there are suspects in custody.

