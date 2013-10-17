Cuyahoga Valley National Park reopens

The government shut down is over and the Cuyahoga Valley National Park is announcing that all park facilities will reopen today.

The visitors centers, restrooms, towpath trail and all other trails are open. The Canal Visitor center however, remains closed for repairs.

Tickets for the "Polar Express" on the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad are back on sale, and the railroad is back in operation.

Daily events are also back on schedule.

Chief Ranger Ryan said "Now that the park has been reopened, we welcome you back to visit your national park and enjoy the spectacular fall colors"

For more information, visit the Cuyahoga Valley National Park website (which is up and running as well!)

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.