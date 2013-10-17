Shutdown ends, High school bomb threats, and a woman stalked

Good Thursday morning Northeast Ohio

The shutdown is over! Barricades are down and federal workers are returning to their jobs. An overnight deal signed by the President keeps the government funded through Jan 15, 2014. So in three months will we see this again? Reporter Shannon Davidson with the details.

And the investigation is ongoing this morning at Olmsted Falls High School, after a bomb threat evacuated 1200 people. The message of "I hid a bomb in the school, Happy Hunting" found in a bathroom stall. Classes are back on this morning but school officials are determined to find the culprit. Reporter Laura DeMaria is live in Olmsted Falls with the latest.

A local woman is being stalked; non-stop phone calls, police reports, and protection orders. But yet even after violating them, the stalker is out of jail! Ed Gallek investigates.

