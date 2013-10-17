Good Thursday morning NE Ohio, TODAY: Afternoon Showers, HIGH 58

Good morning Northeast Ohio.



TODAY: Limited morning sunshine with showers redeveloping through the afternoon. HIGH: 58

TONIGHT: Showers ending west to east. LOW: 44

FRIDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. HIGH: 63

