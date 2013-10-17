Life in prison for teen who killed pregnant girlfriend

The death of 16-year old Cleveland girl found shot right outside her west side home has been ruled a homicide. Cops say a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody and they believe he was the victim's boyfriend.

A 16-year-old Cleveland girl was fatally shot outside of her west side home early Friday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Jennifer Zacarias.

Teen arrested in 16-year-old girl's shooting death may not have acted alone

The family of Jennifer Zacarias is holding a vigil Saturday night to remember the teen who was gunned down in her backyard Friday just after midnight.

A teen has been indicted as an adult for the murder of a young girl, including the death of her unborn child.

A teen has been indicted as an adult for the murder of a young girl, including the death of her unborn child. Anthony Ruiz, 17, has been indicted on two counts of murder, felony assault, aggravated robbery

Teen indicted as adult for murder of pregnant teen

The teen who killed his pregnant girlfriend was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday morning.

Anthony Ruiz will serve life with no chance of parole until after 33 years.

Ruiz fatally shooting Jennifer Zacarias, 16, in her backyard on West 102nd Street in Cleveland on February 8.

Zacarias' father heard the gunshots and found his daughter's body.

Ruiz offered a feeble apology in court to the victim's family.

Ruiz was 16 at the time of the shooting, but his case was tried in adult court. He confessed to Cleveland Police and told them where he hid the gun, which was later found.

