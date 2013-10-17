Life in prison for Anthony Ruiz who killed pregnant girlfriend - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Life in prison for teen who killed pregnant girlfriend

The teen who killed his pregnant girlfriend was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday morning.

Anthony Ruiz will serve life with no chance of parole until after 33 years.

Ruiz fatally shooting Jennifer Zacarias, 16, in her backyard on West 102nd Street in Cleveland on February 8.

Zacarias' father heard the gunshots and found his daughter's body.

Ruiz offered a feeble apology in court to the victim's family.

Ruiz was 16 at the time of the shooting, but his case was tried in adult court. He confessed to Cleveland Police and told them where he hid the gun, which was later found.

