TODAY: Starbucks Job Fair

HMSHost is seeking to fill over 50 positions for two brand new Starbucks opening at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Available positions include Food & Beverage Operations Managers, Shift Managers, Shift Supervisors and Barista/Cashiers.

"HMSHost is so pleased to return to Cleveland Hopkins International and bring Starbucks back to the many travelers who have missed their favorite drinks and menu items. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the Cleveland Airport Authority and to greeting Starbucks lovers from across the world," said Juli Chambers, Regional HR Director,

WHEN: Thursday, October 17 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Cleveland Plus Room on Baggage Claim level.

