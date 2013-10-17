Two crime spree suspects in custody after short chase in North O - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Two crime spree suspects in custody after short chase in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, OH (WOIO) -

Two people are in police custody after a crime spree in North Olmsted.

Officers say the suspects stole food from the Sunoco at Clague and Lorain around 8 p.m. Wednesday, then hit a car leaving the parking lot and led several officers on a short chase.

The pursuit was called off, but after running the license plates, the officers knew where the suspects lived and arrested them when they arrived home.

A North Olmsted officer was cut on his arm when he touched broken glass in the suspect's car during the arrest.

Charges are pending.

