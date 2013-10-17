Bomb threat briefly evacuates Holy Name High School

A bomb threat evacuated Holy Name High School in Parma Heights for about an hour on Thursday morning.

School officials tell 19 Action News a threatening message was discovered in a boys bathroom around 9:30 a.m.

The school was immediately evacuated while officials did a thorough sweep of the building. It was deemed safe a short time later.

Classes did resume, but students were given the option to go home if they could be picked up by a parent/guardian.

The incident remains under investigation.

