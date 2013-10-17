Busted: Thieves stealing DVDs from Green Target

Two Stow men were busted stealing DVDs from the Green Target on Wednesday.

Two Summit County Sheriff's Deputies were at the Target following up on an investigation. While in the store, the deputies witnessed the suspects stealing DVDs on the surveillance camera. The men were stopped as they attempted to leave the store.

Further investigation revealed that the two suspects had stolen DVDs from another retailer in the area.

Brian Wable, 19, and Jerry Buckoski, 19, were arrested and charged with felony theft and transported to the Summit County Jail.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.