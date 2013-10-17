Govt. Back in Business, Getting Cooler, Facebook and Teens, Food Drive for Pets

President Barack Obama has signed a bill to end the two and a half week government shutdown and the federal government is once again open for business.

By a vote of 285-144, the House passed a bill Wednesday to keep the government funded through the New Year, setting up another possible budget battle in January.

The bill previously made its way through the Senate, where it passed 81-18.

"There's a lot of work ahead of us, including the need to earn back the trust of the American people which we've lost over the last couple of weeks," Obama said, speaking from the White House Wednesday after the Senate vote.

Terms of the deal include funding the government through Jan. 15, 2014, and allows the U.S. Treasury to continue borrowing money through Feb. 7, 2014 - avoiding default. However, the country could watch the a similar drama play out in three months if a long-term budget plan can't be voted upon.









TONIGHT: Showers ending west to east. LOW: 44









Users aged 13 to 17 will be able to post items that can be seen by the public.

The move reverses the company's long-standing policy preventing teens from sharing photos and comments beyond friends of friends.

Facebook said the change will allow teens reach a larger audience. Critics said it could lead to trouble for some minors.





The Cleveland Animal Control Volunteers are hosting a food and supply drive to benefit the city of Cleveland Kennel. The event will be held October 19th, 2013 from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. on the kennel grounds. Donations can be dropped off at the kennel, 2690 W 7th Street, Cleveland, OH 44113, any time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Click here for items they in need.

There will be knowledgeable, experienced volunteers on site answering questions, giving kennel tours, and handling urgent listed dogs for donors to meet. The goal is to not only help enrich the lives of the dogs presently housed at the kennel, but also to educate our Cleveland community members about the dire need for adopters, fosters and volunteers.





Julia Tullos, WOIO Assignment Manager