Graphic Details: Cleveland man wanted for violent assault

A Cleveland man is wanted for a violent crime.

Brandon S. Betliskey, 25, is wanted by Cleveland Police First District Detective Bureau for felonious assault.

19 Action News has learned the victim had been cut so severely that his intestines were hanging from his stomach.

Betliskey is a white man, 190 pounds and 5'11" with a last known address in the 3200 block of Warren Road in Cleveland.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463. Reward money is available and tipsters may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.