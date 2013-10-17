Mentor police seek missing woman

The Mentor Police Department is looking for a 53-year-old missing woman.

Mary V. Morrison was last seen on Monday, October 14 at 10 a.m. at the Huntington Bank on Plaza Boulevard.

Morrison is described as a white woman, 200 pounds, 5'4" with brown curly hair and brown eyes. She is in need of required medications.

If anyone has information as to her whereabouts, please contact the Mentor Police Department at 440-255-1234 or 440-974-5760.

