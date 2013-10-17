Knife-wielding suspect in hotel robbery arrested

A 55-year-old Akron man has been charged with robbery.

Officers from the Akron Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Office Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Michael W. Warder.

Around 9:30 p.m. on September 26, Warder entered the Quality Inn on Gilchrist Road, armed with a knife. Warder threatened the clerk with the knife and demanded money from the register. The clerk handed Warder money and he fled the hotel.

Warder was identified after the surveillance video.

