Broken bottle of liquor leads to fatal stabbing in Medina

A 37-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Medina on Wednesday night.

According to police, Aaron Furin and James Carney were drinking and playing pool with friends in a detached garage on Longview.

An argument and physical fight occurred in the garage involving Furin and Carney. The fight was apparently sparked by someone breaking a bottle of liquor. Furin ended up with a bloody nose.

Furin allegedly entered the residence where he retrieved a large hunting knife. Carney was in the driveway near his vehicle when Furin confronted him with the knife. Furin allegedly stabbed Carney in the left side of his torso.

Injured, Carney drove away before losing control and hitting a house a short distance away. Officers found him in his vehicle bleeding profusely and attempted to control the bleeding. Medina Life Support Team arrived and transported him by helicopter to Metro Health where he died.

Furin was taken into custody by responding officers and has been charged with murder.

