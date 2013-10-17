Female McDonalds employees cited for fighting over hairnet - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Female McDonalds employees cited for fighting over hairnet

SOLON, OH (WOIO) -

Solon Police were called to the McDonalds at 33560 Aurora Road on Oct. 12 after two women were fighting over a hairnet.

The 32-year-old manager in training told officers she got into a fight with her 18-year-old co-worker, when the woman refused to wear a hairnet.

Officers cited both women for disorderly conduct.

They will appear in Bedford Municipal Court on Oct. 30.
 
