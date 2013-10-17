Ashtabula Officer saves the life of a 4-year-old boy

An Ashtabula Police Officer is being credited with saving the life of a 4-year-old boy.

Officer Thomas Clemens Jr. was flagged down by the little boys family on Bunker Road Sunday morning.





The boy was choking and unresponsive.





Officer Clemens, 39, immediately began CPR until EMS arrived on the scene.





The child was rushed to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital where he is recovering.





Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell says they were told the boy would not have made it without Officer Clemens' efforts.





The little boys name is not being released.

Copyright 2013 WOIO. All rights reserved.