Norv: Weeden's mistakes "correctable"

Berea, OH (WOIO) - Nobody has analyzed Brandon Weeden's performance more than Norv Turner, and the Browns' offensive coordinator believes his quarterback can turn it around, despite the furor that arose following Weeden's self-proclaimed "bonehead" interception on Sunday.





"i've coached this game a long time, seen a lot of different things. He's not the first guy to throw a ball like that, and when it happens, he feels worse than anybody", Turner said at his Thursday press conference. "It's a mistake that's correctable."





Weeden's underhanded throw, and interception, with four and a half minutes remaining in the game killed a possible game-tying drive for the Browns. After throwing for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, Weeden threw two interceptions and was sacked twice in the second half in the loss to Detroit.





"I see him in the first half, he made some fine throws, had some nice drives...things came up the way we wanted them to", Turner said. "You look at the things you have to correct. What we're trying to do is eliminate the terrible play."





Weeden's teammates have also rallied around him again this week, with Joe Thomas saying he believes Weeden is the guy who can take them to the playoffs. First things first, of course. Bouncing back from a second-half collapse against the Lions, and trying to outduel Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on Sunday.





Copyright 2013 WOIO All rights reserved.