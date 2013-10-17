Peterson attended son's funeral

Cleveland (WOIO) - Vikings running back Adrian Peterson was away from the team Wednesday to attend his son's funeral in South Dakota.





"Unfortunately, this situation took place. It's devastating. A lot of people won't ever understand the situation that I'm in and see it the way I'm seeing the situation. It's tough, but I'm able to deal with that and got a good supporting cast around me that's been supporting me through this tough time."





Peterson also confirmed that he found out only two months ago that he was the father of the 2-year-old boy, who died Friday from injuries sustained in an alleged aggravated assault. Peterson said he had been supporting the boy's mother financially, and had been planning to meet his son.





The mother's boyfriend, Joseph Patterson, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, and could face additional charges in light of the boy's death.





